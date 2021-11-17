St. Thomas the Apostle Church Men’s Club is having a Turkey Bingo Sunday, Nov. 21. It will be held in the church parish center in Corcoran.

There will be 20 games played to win a turkey each time. Cost is $1 for five games. Tickets can be purchased to win a large turkey (need not be present to win). Those present after the last game will have a chance on a drawing for a large turkey.

Lunch and snacks available. Games start at noon through 3 p.m. Proceeds will go to the church’s youth group.

