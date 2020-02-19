The Rockford Rocket Midwest Amateur Gymnastics Association (MAGA) Gymnastics teams, coached by Averi Shrode and Maddy Miller, recently competed at the Performance Elite Gymnastics meet in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The Rockford Green Team won first place in their division with a personal best score of 108.9. Team members, left to right, include: Brooklyn Comeaux, Alyssa Gillman, Anna Neu, Frannie Wachholz, Livi Koshiol, Gemma Robinson, Lily Fowler, and Maggie Franklin. Frannie and Alyssa earned first and second place, respectively, in their All Around division, and Maggie Franklin placed first in her All Around division. The Rockford Silver team also competed, but was down a few gymnasts. Those present at the meet included Madelyn Meyer (sixth in her All Around division), Tessa Birznieks, Annaliese Fritz, and Olivia Madsen.