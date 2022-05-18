A St. Paul man is charged with vehicular homicide and drug possession after a crash on County Road 81 left one person dead and another in critical condition.
Adam Pattishall, 22, faces charges of criminal vehicular homicide, criminal vehicular operation causing great bodily harm, and third-degree drug possession in connection with the May 15 fatal crash.
According to the criminal complaint, at 7:17 a.m., an officer with the Osseo Police Department approached a vehicle with an obstructed license plate in a parking lot in the 400 block of County Road 81.
As the officer approached, a white Chevy Silverado parked nearby left the parking lot at high speeds.
The officer did not activate the squad car’s emergency lights or attempt to stop the vehicle, but they noted a white male, later identified as Pattishall, was allegedly driving the truck.
The truck ran a stop sign before traveling southbound on County Road 81.
At the intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and County Road 81, the truck struck a red Kia Sportage from behind.
The driver of the Kia, identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office as 57-year-old Daniel Fisher, a Maple Grove resident, was killed in the crash.
The front seat passenger was transported to a hospital. She is in “critical condition, has several emergency surgeries, and has been diagnosed with a brain bleed and a fractured back,” according to the criminal complaint.
Witnesses reported that the Kia was stopped at a red light when it was struck by Pattishall’s truck.
While the speed limit on the road is 45 miles per hour, witnesses estimated that Pattishall was traveling more than 70 miles per hour at the time of the crash.
The Silverado came to a rest on the side of Highway 81, and witnesses reported seeing a white male wearing a high-visibility vest, a white long-sleeved shirt, and white pants run from the truck towards a nearby gas station.
Officers arrested Pattishall as he exited the gas station. They noted fresh blood on his clothing and hand.
Witnesses reported seeing Pattishall enter the women’s restroom and leave wearing different clothing.
A long-sleeved white shirt and Chevy key fob were found in the women’s restroom, and a reflective vest was found on the ground near the gas station.
Officers searched Pattishall and found he was carrying 12.6 grams of a clear crystalline substance that tested as positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Pattishall told officers that he had taken heroin prior to his arrest.
Officers obtained a search warrant to test Pattishall’s blood. The results are pending.
Officers determined that Silverado had been stolen from a business in the early morning hours of May 15.
