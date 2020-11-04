St. Michael – Wettschreck wins mayor’s seat

In St. Michael, two current city council members, Keith Wettschreck and Nadine Schoen, competed for the mayor’s seat in the Nov. 3 General Election. Voters chose Wettschreck. He drew 5,170 votes (56.53%), compared with 3,933 votes for Schoen (43.01%).
In the City Council race, six candidates competed for two seats, which come with four-year terms. Joe Hagerty and Tom Hamilton triumphed. Hagerty got 5,148 votes (34.04%), and Hamilton got 2,926 votes (19.35%). Vote totals for the other candidates were 810 votes for Troy Elie (5.36%), 1,923 votes for Cody Gulick (12.72%), 1,753 votes for Sara Murto (11.59%) and 2,511 votes for Greg Zahler (16.60%).
The above results are from both of St. Michael’s two precincts. St. Michael had 11,664 registered voters as of 7 a.m. on election day. Election results are unofficial until certified by the City Council.
