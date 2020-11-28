Emily Dehmer, a seventh grader from St. Michael, recently took first place in the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge’s Youth Photography Contest. Dehmer took a stunning vertical shot of some towering trees she found within the refuge in Zimmerman.  

Peter Dehmer, a second grader also from St. Michael, won an honorable mention with a photo showing the impact of the changing seasons on the refuge’s vegetation.

This was the contest’s sixth year running, and is a partnership with the Friends of Sherburne and the Sherburne Photography Club. As many kids adapted to distanced or hybrid learning methods this year, this year’s contest had a great turnout compared to past years. (14 of the 19 entrants were even first time participants!)

A virtual awards celebration was held Nov. 18 to congratulate the winners and participants.

The Friends of Sherburne encourage folks to start thinking about next year’s contest, as entry forms will open up on the “Just for Kids” page (fws.gov/refuge/Sherburne) starting in January.

While submissions will be accepted until next October, the contest rarely gets winter photos, so feel free to strap on your boots and buckle up your snow pants to get out there for a truly original shot.

All photos and entry forms must be submitted or postmarked by Oct. 8, 2021, to Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge at 17076 293rd Ave NW, Zimmerman, 55398. For questions or more information, contact Alaina Larkin at Alaina_Larkin@fws.gov or 763-260-3078

