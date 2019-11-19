St. Michael’s Schoen signs with Alabama State Nov 19, 2019 Updated 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email St. Michael-Albertville senior Kassi Schoen has signed a letter of intent to continue her soccer career. She will be playing Division 1 with Alabama State University. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Stma Alabama State Kassi Schoen Soccer Letter Of Intent Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Readers' Choice Voting Most Popular Regional News Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTragic death of Little Falls man leads to ‘Change the Outcome’ eventMaple Grove to map out growth plans for 2 huge areas2 teens charged with planting suspicious package at Spring Lake Park High SchoolFarmington's only grocery store Family Fresh will close Dec. 20South Carolina coaches spend several days with Warrior football team to bring back to their programTears of joy: Farmington educators celebrate being added to District 192 teachers contractFrom food truck to storefront, eclectic restaurant to open in North BranchOak Park Heights asks legislature to help fund a solution to Norell Ave. intersectionSomali teacher honored for diversity effortsDonut-loving Florida boy visits Princeton, presents police officers with new footgear Images Videos CommentedImpeachment inquiry is about more than being a jerk (2)Being a jerk main reason Trump to be impeached (2)Lucille M. Malmquist (1)Letter: Biblical literalism and evolution (1)Mary "Mary Jo" Josephine Johnson (1)Duane J. Helgeson (1)Harry Victor Halberg (1)Marilyn C. Kolb (1)Delores D. Wirgau (1)Michelynn "Mikie" Klande (1)
