The Minneapolis Aquatennial Ambassador Organization announced that Paige Reineke from St. Michael will be participating in its Candidate Program from July 17 through July 23.

This year, 41 candidates will be participating in the program; one candidate is chosen to be the Queen of the Lakes, and two women are chosen as Princesses.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments