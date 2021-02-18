The city of St. Michael is looking for a full-time building inspector. This inspector will conduct plan review and inspection of building code compliance for single family construction including plumbing, heating ventilation and air conditioning and septic systems.
Minimum qualifications include: Must be 18 years of age or older, have a high school diploma or equivalent, valid Minnesota Driver’s License, basic Microsoft Office knowledge, ICC Certifications and have Building Official Limited Certification.
Salary range $31.65 to $37.79 per hour plus full benefit package. For application and job description call 763-497-2041 or visit ci.st-michael.mn.us. Application and resume will be due March 5, by noon. City of St. Michael, 11800 Town Center Drive NE, St. Michael, MN 55376.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.