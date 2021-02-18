The city of St. Michael is looking for a full-time building inspector. This inspector will conduct plan review and inspection of building code compliance for single family construction including plumbing, heating ventilation and air conditioning and septic systems.

Minimum qualifications include: Must be 18 years of age or older, have a high school diploma or equivalent, valid Minnesota Driver’s License, basic Microsoft Office knowledge, ICC Certifications and have Building Official Limited Certification.

Salary range $31.65 to $37.79 per hour plus full benefit package. For application and job description call 763-497-2041 or visit ci.st-michael.mn.us. Application and resume will be due March 5, by noon. City of St. Michael, 11800 Town Center Drive NE, St. Michael, MN 55376.

