Save the date for this fun and family friendly ice fishing contest on Beebe Lake just out from the public access Saturday, Feb. 8, from noon to 3 p.m. The contest will again be loaded with prizes this year.
Cost for a ticket to fish is $5 for age 16 and under, and $10 for age 17 and older. Each ticket will get you one hole and a chance to win 3 cash prizes in each category of fish species: Bass, northern, crappie and sunfish. $100 first prize, $75 second prize and $50 third prize. All 12 cash prizes will be awarded. Your fishing ticket will also enter you into the door prize drawings for well over $1,000 worth of gift cards from various local merchants.
The Winter Sports Raffle tickets, separate from the fishing prizes, are $5 each. Prizes for this Winter Sports Raffle are $500 cash for first prize, A Green Mountain “Daniel Boone” smoker/grill for second and a Yeti cooler for third. Both fishing tickets and raffle tickets can be pre-bought at St. Michael Hardware Hank or Dehmer’s Meats in St. Michael. You need not be present to win the Winter Sports Raffle. The door prize drawings will take place throughout the contest and the Winter Sports Raffle prize drawing will take place just after the contest is over.
The KRWC Road Show will be on hand to play music and games. The popular manual ice auger hole drilling contest is an event again this year. Lunch and concessions will be available on the ice, or you may bring your own food and beverages. Bring mom, dad and the kids and plan on a great time.
For more information, call Joe Dehmer at 763-497-2455.
