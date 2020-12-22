Great River Regional Library is partnering with the city of St. Michael in providing reading, literacy and information resources to the community. Due to a recent evaluation of the open hours in the St. Michael Public Library, adjustments will be effective Jan, 1, 2021. The library confident that this adjustment best aligns with the needs and schedules of the library users.
Here is an overview of the new schedule at the St. Michael Public Library.
New Schedule:
Monday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Thursday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Come visit the local library and celebrate the New Year in community.
Great River Regional Library (GRRL) provides library services at 32 public libraries and one to-go system in Benton, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright Counties. GRRL2GO is a locker system that allows you to pick up items at the Sartell Community Center. GRRL supplies the residents of Central Minnesota with nearly 1 million books, CDs and DVDs, 250 public computers, and information services.
