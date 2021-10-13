Enter the St. Michael Library’s pumpkin decorating contest by decorating a pumpkin as a favorite book character.
This event is open to all ages. The library is located at 11800 Town Center Drive in St. Michael. Two prizes will be awarded to one lucky winner in each age group: 12 and under and Teen/Adult.
Bring decorated pumpkin to the library now. Pumpkins can not be carved, but can be decorated in any other way, such as painted.
Pumpkins will be on display in the library and judged by popular vote Oct. 18 to 29. The winners will be announced Saturday, Oct. 30.
Sponsored by Friends of the St. Michael Library. Drop off is during open hours. Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
