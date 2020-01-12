The city of St. Michael rolled out a new online room rental reservation system.

FYCC (Families Youth Community Connections) already uses the same system for field reservations so the city is able to save money by just using the same system.  

FYCC schedules baseball, soccer, lacrosse and softball field reservations along with scheduling family activities.

St. Michael: Room rentals located at the St. Michael City Center and Frankfort Fire Station.

Albertville: Room rentals located at the Albertville City Hall must call the office for inquiries or to make a reservation. Need account assistance? Call 763-496-6820, Albertville room reservations must call 763-497-3384.

All cancellation and changes must be made by contacting the appropriate entities. A request is NOT a confirmed booking

For more information, see the following links: stmichael.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx; and stmichaeltest.maxgalaxy.net/BrowseFacilities.aspx.

