Students at St. Michael Elementary School demonstrated Knight Character traits throughout the month of October. They showed the character trait, and trustworthiness.
Those students are: first graders Graham Lahr, Madalyn Palmer, Henry Carroll, Isla Thiery, Madi Steffens and Elias Fradella Korblick; second graders Jaxon Licht, Kaylee Zander, Frances Postuma, Jason Logovi, Adalyn Graif, Nora Dougherty and Jaxson Pitzenberger; third graders Cara Hart, Kylie Spencer, Easton Scherber, Klage Cook and Vishruth Sarangapani; and fourth graders Tanner Heinen, Natalie Wendt-Yu, Annalisa Severance, Alena Leon, Kade Schmitz, Patrick Hart, Zara Maeder and Sienna Reed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.