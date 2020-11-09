Students at St. Michael Elementary School demonstrated Knight Character traits throughout the month of October. They showed the character trait, and trustworthiness.

Those students are: first graders Graham Lahr, Madalyn Palmer, Henry Carroll, Isla Thiery, Madi Steffens and Elias Fradella Korblick; second graders Jaxon Licht, Kaylee Zander, Frances Postuma, Jason Logovi, Adalyn Graif, Nora Dougherty and Jaxson Pitzenberger; third graders Cara Hart, Kylie Spencer, Easton Scherber, Klage Cook and Vishruth Sarangapani; and fourth graders Tanner Heinen, Natalie Wendt-Yu, Annalisa Severance, Alena Leon, Kade Schmitz, Patrick Hart, Zara Maeder and Sienna Reed.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments