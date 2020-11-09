Maple Grove, MN (55311)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to steady rain in the afternoon. High near 65F. S winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.