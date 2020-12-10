Students at St. Michael Elementary School demonstrated the Knight Character trait of respect throughout the month of November.
These students are first graders Kyler Jandro and Jude Reed; second graders Hailey Lawler, Charlie Sobiech, Nova Brauer, Alyssa Besst, Elsie Mittelstadt, Aurora Fausher and Victoria Suen; third graders Wesley Eull, Ethan Wiley, Gatlin Hernandez, Avery Eull and David Pierce; and fourth graders Olivia Gustafson, Brogan Blake, Adley Spiekermeier, Joey Pacholke, Josiah Pivaral and Caden Johnson.
