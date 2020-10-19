Students at St. Michael Elementary School demonstrated Knight Character traits throughout the month of September. Those students are: first graders Evelyn Aydt, Asher Reed, Grey Galarowicz and Parker Scherber; second graders Emerson Gundry, Brandon Gauer, Elliot Dalton, Elaina Eckardt, Lucy Weihrauch and Rylan DeLude; third graders Ashlyn Timm, Ariana Johnson, Ashley Schneider and Gaborik Kohler; and fourth graders Emma Sorenson, Jack Williams, Mollie Muraski, Precious Mokua, Jackson Spencer and Brody Adrian.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments