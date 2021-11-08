St. Michael Elementary October Students of the Month

St. Michael Elementary honored the October Students of the Month. These students showed the character trait, trustworthiness. Back row, left to right, fourth grade: Eric Evans, Charlie Rath, Wyatt Silbernick, Ryann Hanson, Alyssa Leonard and Earlja Lowen. Third row, third grade: Victoria Heins, Wyatt Janssen, Kyle Morgan, Ben Zachman and Jase Theisen. Second row, second grade: Jasiri Kasongo, Kaelyn Snyder, Lennon Kahle and Baylee Gallucci. First row, first grade: Eli Schleicher, Riley Joelson, Oliver Seresse and Kolle Weber. (Photo courtesy of St. Michael Elementary)
