St. Michael Cinema among impacted movie theaters nationwide

Among the slew of small and local businesses struggling across the country are movie theaters. And while the local St. Michael Cinema 15 reassures folks that they won’t be disappearing from the community anytime soon, the theater also isn’t immune to the economic struggles of being forced to shutter their doors.
This year, many TV and film producers have resorted to funneling their content directly to on-demand streaming services, effectively serving a double-blow to these theaters unable to allow folks inside their actual venues. Debuts for blockbuster films have been delayed until further notice, and even the top movie theater conglomerates are facing 30 to 75% decreases in stock value, according to CNBC.
Just last Monday the St. Michael Cinema announced that they would be allowing folks to make reservations for small groups within the theater, but unfortunately can no longer allow such gatherings due to recent statewide mandates.
Not all is spoiled, however. This Black Friday, the theater plans to host a drive-thru night similar to those they hold during the summer months. Stay updated on their Facebook or website for details as developments are made.
While residents dealt with uncertainty regarding the coronavirus, protests, working from home and adapting to our new reality these past few months, the St. Michael Cinema has been plopping movies on their various screens in order to bring some sense of normalcy and laidback fun to the community.
As silly as it may seem, providing film lovers in town with screenings of flicks ranging from Hotel Transylvania to JoJo Rabbit to The Goonies may have been just what we needed as we navigated so many life-altering changes at once.
This situation with the St. Michael Cinema speaks to a larger crisis hitting many small theaters across the country, which has even spurred a #SaveYourCinema campaign by the National Association of Theatre Owners. Previously a CineMagic Theaters location before the company filed bankruptcy in 2011, the cinema was bought and taken over by new management five years ago.
As one of the few locally owned and managed theaters in the entire state, St. Michael Cinema is a fixture in the community that deserves to be preserved — just like the rest of our small businesses being hit hard this year.
In addition to purchasing popcorn bucket subscriptions (which will, fingers crossed, be ready for us to dig our paws into come 2021) and attending drive-in movies, folks can support the #SaveYourCinema cause by signing a petition at saveyourcinema.com .
