St. Michael Alleluia Lutheran Church is bringing back Trick-or-Trunk, Saturday, Oct. 30, after replacing it with the Halloween Boo-Lavarad parade in 2020 due to COVID.

The Trick-or-Trunk will start at 10 a.m. and go until noon located at the Alleluia Lutheran Church, 10401 30th St. Northeast, St. Michael. Tick or treating, bouncy houses and face painting will be available for families to enjoy.

The event is free, but all Trick-or-Trunkers are asked to bring gently used or new winter coats, hats, mittens, winter clothing and/or non-perishable food to donate for the CommUnity Food and Clothing drive benefiting the Hanover Food Shelf.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments