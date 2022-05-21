St. Michael-Albertville senior wins DAR scholarship

St. Michael-Albertville senior Haley Roth was awarded the 2022 Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution student scholarship. Pictured (left to right) are Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Gigi Hickey, Haley Roth and Daughters of the American Revolution Chair Teresa Anderson.
The Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is proud to announce that St. Michael-Albertville senior, Haley Roth, is the deserving winner of its 2022 student scholarship award. The Daughters of the American Revolution honors top high school seniors with scholarships that recognize their potential as future leaders through their dedication to student leadership, community service and patriotism.
Roth plans to attend the University of Minnesota this fall to major in Dental Hygiene with minors in psychology and piano performance, stating that her goal is to “learn how to improve the world around me and help others care for themselves.”
This student leader received varsity letters for band, choir, and Business Professionals of America, and serves as president of her class church group as well as treasurer of the Children of the American Revolution. She is also a third generation Daughters of the American Revolution member and as a descendant of many patriots and a suffragette, she says she is “so grateful to live in a country that allows women to be educated, speak our minds, vote and work in any field we choose.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.