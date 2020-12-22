Applications are now being taken for attendants for the city of Albertville and the city of St. Michael outdoor ice rinks. People must be at least 16 years of age and be able to work afternoons, evenings, weekends and holidays. Hours are flexible.
Those interested may apply on the city websites at
Albertville: ci.albertville.mn.us
St. Michael: ci.st-michael.mn.us
Or contact FYCC at 763-496-6820 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.