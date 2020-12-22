Applications are now being taken for attendants for the city of Albertville and the city of St. Michael outdoor ice rinks. People must be at least 16 years of age and be able to work afternoons, evenings, weekends and holidays. Hours are flexible.

Those interested may apply on the city websites at

Albertville: ci.albertville.mn.us

St. Michael: ci.st-michael.mn.us

Or contact FYCC at 763-496-6820 with any questions.

