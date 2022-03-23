St. Michael-Albertville community garden’s registration for plots is open until Thursday, March 31. It will be first-come first served and preference will be given to residents from St. Michael or Albertville.
There are 32 garden plots that are 15 by 15 feet and up to six larger garden plots that are around 32 by 15 feet.
Gardeners will be responsible for maintaining their plot around two to three times per week as well as the plot’s surrounding wood chip paths, keeping them free of weeds, trash and pests.
Small plots are $25 and $50 for larger plots. All gardeners must submit a separate $25 deposit in the form of a check in a sealed envelope with their name printed on the outside.
Two households may share a plot. However, a full application and parking waiver is required from everyone using the gardens. Fee may be split or paid by one household. Cancellations are accepted and refunds are given before June 10.
Parking is available only in the parking lot of the JATC Technical School. Gardeners are required to sign a parking waiver and submit it along with their garden applications.
The St. Michael-Albertville Community Gardens are a project of the city of St. Michael in cooperation with the St. Michael-Albertville school district. Questions about the community gardens can be directed to 763-416-7917 or through e-mail at GrowItSTMA@gmail.com. For more information and application forms go to bit.ly/34YgwvV.
