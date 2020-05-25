The closure of Minnesota schools and cancellation of school activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic mean that St. Michael-Albertville High School will not be able to fete its academic award winners with an in-person ceremony as it would most years. A statement from the school said:
“Although unable to assemble and create the fanfare that typically goes along with the distribution of academic awards, STMA High School is still recognizing approximately 470 students for their academic success during the 2019-2020 school year. The awards honor students for their commitment to learning and for their achievement in the classroom. These students are academic standouts. Congratulations to all award winners, and thank you to their parents/guardians for their continued encouragement and support of their education!”
This week, the Crow River News is proud to help recognize the winners from grades 9-11. In next week’s issue, we will feature the winners from the graduating class of 2020.
Students of the year
Each school year, the STMA staff selects a student of the year for each class based on academic performance, participation in the classroom, and contributions to our school out of the classroom. These awards are the highest honor given to students at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
In the grades featured this week, the winners for Student of the Year are freshman Hannah Kvant, sophomore Trinity Hanif and junior Ashley Cushman.
ExCEL Awards
Juniors who participate in Minnesota State High School League activities are eligible for the ExCEL Awards. Winners are selected for their leadership qualities and their volunteer work in their communities. Winning the 2020 awards for STMA are Chloe Steinke and Cobin Szymanski.
Academic Letters and Department Awards
Students listed below who won an academic letter are noted with (AL). Letters are earned by maintaining a grade-point average at or above 3.90 for freshmen, 3.85 for sophomores and 3.80 for juniors. Students marked with (AL*) finished the year with a GPA of 4.00 or higher.
Also listed are the winners of department awards, marked as follows: Art (A), Business (B), English (E), English Learner (EL), Family and Consumer Science (F), Knights Academy (KA), Health (H), Mathematics (M), Music (Mu), Physical Education (PE), Science (Sc), Social Studies (SS), Technology Education and Engineering (T), World Language (W) and Wright Technical Center (WTC).
Freshmen
Belinda Aydt - AL
Ashlynn Badenoch - AL*
Olivia Becker - AL
Alexander Behrens - SS
Nicole Braun - AL*, SS
Drew Bushard - AL*, Sc, SS
Emma Caballero - AL*, M
Carter Campbell - AL
Abigail Carroll - AL
Jade Cheng - AL, W
Kaitlin Christensen - AL*, E
Holly Christman - AL
Natalie Cocking - AL
Bennett Cotterman - AL*, M
Gracie Crowell - AL
Chloe Davis - AL
Eli Davis - AL*, Sc
Olivia Dembouski - AL
Emma Donndelinger - AL
Julia Dupay - AL*, M
Serenity Durre - AL
Sauvy Bryon Ellah Nernyuy - PE
Kailyn Ellinghuysen - AL
Nathan Engman - AL, M, Sc
Paige Fischer - AL*, E
Maura Gjesvold - AL, PE
Spencer Hanson - AL
Kayla Hass - AL*
Abigail Hauxwell - AL*
Mary Hegrenes - AL*
Tyson Hentges - AL
Gwen Herbst - AL*, E, M, Sc
Jubilee Rose Heu - AL*, Sc
Aliya Hjelle - AL
Lauren Hoselton - AL, PE
Holly Hultman - PE
Ellie Hunsley - AL
Rebecca Immer – AL
Avery Jackson - AL
Tyler Jordan - PE
Leo Krueger - SS
Hannah Kvant - AL*, E, PE, Sc, SS
Norah Langager - AL*, E, SS
Tam Le - AL
Brynn Leshovsky - AL
Magdalene Lindeman - AL
Charlie Lund - AL
Ava Marquette - AL*
Mia Marthaler - AL
Kaitlyn Martin - AL
Madison Martin - AL
Morgan McKinley - AL*, PE, M
Emily Mueller - AL
Sydney Nemeth - AL, Sc
Lucas Przybylski - AL, H
Faith Ramsay - AL
Paige Reineke - AL
Isabella Rice - AL
Piper Richardson - H
Ethan Ricks-Wesseh - W
Ani Ringat - AL
Riley Roberts - AL
Halle Rothman - AL
Caitlyn Seaver - AL*, E, M
Madison Skogsberg - AL
Ashton Szymanski - AL*, M, Sc
Tyrone Trader - H, SS
Jakob Vagts - AL
Bill Vajhmoob - AL
Owen VanDeRiet - AL*, E, M, Sc
Abigail VanHeel - PE, SS
Alicia Vosberg - AL*
Julia Wagner - AL
Audie Wandmacher - T
Jadyn Weiser - AL*
Rosemary Wick - AL*
Sophomores
Kaleb Aguirre - AL
Esma Ali - E
Kaden Amundson - AL, Sc
Emma Anderson - AL
Matthew Andrews - AL
Rachel Andrews - AL*
Nicholas Avery - AL
Jacob Bakke - PE
Brooke Beck - AL*, E, M, Sc
Luis Antonio Behling - AL
Kylie Bjork - AL
Mason Blake - AL
Parker Bluhm - AL
Benjamin Boebel - AL, H
Carter Bolduc - AL
Andrew Bot - AL
Dylan Bottolfson - PE
Alexander Bourget - AL, Sc
Grady Breen - SS
Ellie Breuer - AL
Jacob Breuer - H
Olivia Brill - AL*, Sc, W
Margot Bromley - AL*
Ai-Quynh Bui - E
Ella Chambers - AL
Gail Chea - H
Robert Clike - AL
Emma Cliff - SS
Jackson Collins - AL
Rachel DeLong - AL
Sarah DeMatteis - AL*, E, M, SS
Ryan Dornfeld - AL, H, M, W
Hendrick England - AL, E, Sc
Sawyer Forsberg- AL, E, PE
Casey Fredrickson - AL
Eva Grahl - AL
Trinity Hanif - AL*, E, M, SS
Ananda Hart - AL
Kailey Hemish - AL
Adam Herbst - AL, H
Hannah Hoglund - AL
Micah Holt - AL*, M
Madeleine Iverson - AL*, M, Sc, SS
Lillian Jugasek - AL
Dylan Jurmu - AL*, H, Sc
Rebecca Kosey - AL
Jamie Lee - AL
Ava Lenneman - AL*, H, M
Peyton Lenz - AL, W
Lila Lindemann - AL
Kristy Lindenfelser - AL*, W
Maggie Lombardi - AL, H, M
Andrew Markson - AL
Rylan Maynard - AL
Emma McAlpine - AL
Katelyn McKimmy - AL*, M
Angelika Mehes - AL
Brody Merila - AL
Brenna Milless - AL
Casey Moon - SS
Jackson Moorman - AL*
Blazden Mueller - Sc
Olivia Munger - AL*
Adeley Murkins - AL, SS
Alec Myhre - AL
Owen Neros - AL, SS
Alexander Nesenson - AL, W
Rowan Nevala - Sc
Tyler Olson - AL, SS
Robert Peiler - AL
Alexis Polfliet - AL
Alexandra Roemer - AL
Sydney Rogers - AL
Riley Rohrer - SS
Maria Rydberg - AL*
Julia Scheelk - AL
Brittney Schoen - AL, E
Rachael Shedlov - AL
Kevin Shull - AL*, M
Trevor Shull - AL
Kari Smelter - AL
Grace Spitalnick - AL
Brianna Stacherski - AL
MaryGrace Steffl - AL*
Danielle Steinke - AL*
Ian Strusz - AL
Raelin Sustacek - AL
Janelle Sylvester - AL*, E, M, SS, W
Lauren Tatro - AL
Eleanor Thompson-Witt - AL
Trevor Thorp - AL*, E, SS
Emma Videen - AL
Julia Weigle - AL*, E
Megan Woitalla - AL
Tatianna Woods - F
Tayler Zingelman - AL
Ava Zoellmer - AL*
Juniors
Sydney Aandal - AL*
Justin Anderson - AL
Brady Bannick - AL
Aidan Barnes - AL
Nadia Barnes - AL, T
Tyler Barrett - AL
Mackenzie Barth - AL*, E, M, Sc, SS
Jalyssa Beaudry - AL
Shaya Bebensee-Hansen - AL
Zachariah Becker - AL, W
Alisa Beljulji - KA
Isabel Berning - AL
Sophia Bloomstrand - AL, E
Frederick Booker - E
Ryan Boston - AL*
Kaitlyn Braun - AL*, M, W
Abby Buckmeier - AL
Adam Buckmeier - AL
Jacob Bunnell - AL
Holly Carlson - AL
Liana Carriker - AL
James Cheaye - AL
Samuel Christenson - AL
Ellsie Covert - AL*, E, SS
Ashley Cushman - AL*, E, M, Sc, SS, W
Cole Dahlheimer - AL
Molly Davison - AL
Mya Decker - AL
Raya Decker - AL*
Madilynn Demo - AL
Jack Denne - AL
Ezra Dickerson - PE
Livia Dombeck - AL, SS
Ginger Downey - AL
Isaac Dupay - AL*
Isabelle Durre - AL*
Kylie Elert - AL
Lydia Ellison - AL
Curtis Ferrin - AL*, SS
Natalia Figueroa - A
Anah Fitzgerald - AL
Clayton Follett - T
Elizabeth Frelich - AL*, T
Eric Gao - AL*, M, Sc
Ethan Geray - AL
Ella Gigstead - AL
Sterling Gjesvold - AL
Tyler Glass - AL, W
Mia Grabau - AL
Parker Grant - AL, M
Colten Gustafson - AL
Gabriella Haines - AL, H
Emma Hamilton - AL
Erin Hamilton - AL*, Sc
Madelynn Hanson - AL*, M
Raelyn Hastings - AL
Alycia Haus - AL
Jonathan Helm - AL*, M, Sc
Zachary Helman - AL
Olivia Hirschey - AL
Hannah Hodge - AL
Maiya Hofmeister - AL
Hayden Huber - AL
Julia Huetteman - AL
Jessica Huser - AL
Jessica Immer - AL
Maycee Jahnke - AL
Alayna Johnson - AL
Brooke Johnson - AL
Luke Johnson - AL, Sc
Grant Johnston - AL, W
Rachel Jossart – AL
Victoria Kangas - AL*, E, SS
Manisha Kawallram - AL
Caden Kelly - AL
Alyssa Krueger - AL
Ryan Kucera - AL
Braeden Kummer - T
Adam Kvant - AL
Lydia Lamey - AL*, SS
Kyle Lenneman - PE
Jack LeZalla - SS
Owen Lindstrom - AL*
James Lyke - AL*, E, M, Sc
Tanner Mackie - AL
Abbylee Maeder - AL*
Jorge Mancilla - WTC
Callie Martin - AL
Sarah Marty - AL
Christopher Matheson - AL
Samantha Matheson - AL*, F, Sc
Natalie Mazurek - AL*
Ashlyn McClintock - AL*
Megan McDowell - AL
Adeline Meyer - AL*
Mara Nehring - AL, SS
Olivia Neros - AL
Matthew Nowell - AL
Courtney Olin - AL
Grace Olson - AL*
Trent O’Neill - AL*, T
Emma Ostrowski - AL, E
Nathan Pedersen - T
Adalyn Pederson - AL*, E, M
Thomas Pederson - SS
Dominic Perez - AL
Lisa Peters - AL, F, SS
Owen Petersen - AL
Hailey Peterson - AL
Haley Peterson - AL
Kaitlyn Peterson - AL
Alexis Peyerl - AL
Eryn Pfeifer - AL
Simon Pierce - AL
Dominic Pizano - AL, SS
Jordan Pufahl - AL
Anika Rickard - AL
Jakson Ringat - AL
Faye Roberts - AL, SS
Locke Rowland - AL*, E, M, Sc
Hillary Sann - AL
Brianna Seaver - AL*, M, Sc
Gracine Sime - AL*, M
Noah Simon - AL
Colin Sorenson - AL
Chloe Steinke - AL, SS
Claire Sunsten - AL
Max Sutter - B
Cobin Szymanski - AL*, E, SS, W
Emma Thole - AL
Ashley Thompson - AL, B
Faith Valen - AL
Emma VanHeel - AL
Mya VanKuyk - AL
Kenna Vorgert - AL
Jonah Vrkljan - AL
Jackson Watson - AL
Lauren Welle - AL*, M, Sc
Ava Windel - AL
Derek Zahler - AL
Rheana Zerna - AL
