St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 18380 Columbus Street in Dayton, will be holding its annual Parish Festival on Sunday, Aug. 8.

The day will feature a Broasted Chicken Dinner served from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Refreshments, children’s and adult activities, bingo, flea market,theme basket silent auction, and more run throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Raffle drawings at 4 p.m. for prizes totaling over $5,800.

The church is located 1 block north of the intersection of County Road 12 and Brockton Lane in Dayton. Call 763-428-2828 for more information or visit sjbdayton.org.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments