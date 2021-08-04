St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 18380 Columbus Street in Dayton, will be holding its annual Parish Festival on Sunday, Aug. 8.
The day will feature a Broasted Chicken Dinner served from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Refreshments, children’s and adult activities, bingo, flea market,theme basket silent auction, and more run throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Raffle drawings at 4 p.m. for prizes totaling over $5,800.
The church is located 1 block north of the intersection of County Road 12 and Brockton Lane in Dayton. Call 763-428-2828 for more information or visit sjbdayton.org.
