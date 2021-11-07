St. John’s Lutheran Church, 302 Second Street NE in Buffalo, is holding their 54th Annual Country Fair for Missions on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. From the church’s beginnings in 1968 till now, the focus has stayed the same, raising funds for missions and other worthy projects.
The shops will be filled with quilts, baked and canned goods, hand-crafted items, produce, attic treasures, natural personal care and other products, a silent auction, kid’s craft area and more. They also serve an egg bake and muffin brunch, coffee and rolls, tacos, Sloppy Joes and a Chow Mein dinner. Come for brunch, shop and stay for lunch.
