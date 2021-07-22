Squire has photographed Hamel Rodeo for 40 years

PRCA rodeo photographer Dick Squire was honored during this year’s Hamel Rodeo for having photographed every year of the rodeo. The Hamel Rodeo celebrated its 40th anniversary this year, July 8-11. (Photo by Bob Hosker)

 BOB HOSKER

Long-time PRCA rodeo photographer Dick Squire was honored during the July 10 performance of the Hamel Rodeo for having photographed the Hamel Rodeo for every year of its 40-year existence.

The Mendota Heights man had never been to a rodeo till he and his family were visiting friends in Red Lodge, Montana in 1980. Squire was photographing his friends’ sons, who were skiers. A rodeo was taking place, so they decided to attend. In the parking lot, a cowboy was warming up his horse, when he invited Squire’s 3-year-old son for a ride. When the boy got a ride, that was it for Squire. He was hooked.

He began photographing rodeos, getting advice and help from others, and learning how to take action shots.

Squire became a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association member in 1988. He worked up to 35 rodeos a year, in addition to owning an office furniture and commercial carpeting business. He has since retired from the business but continues to photograph select rodeos each year.

Squire was presented with a Montana Silversmith buckle at the rodeo during the Saturday night performance, which was sold out. The buckle was inscribed with the words: “40 Years of Flashing People in Hamel.”

