Squire has photographed Hamel Rodeo for 40 years

Long-time PRCA rodeo photographer Dick Squire was honored during the July 10 performance of the Hamel Rodeo for having photographed the Hamel Rodeo for every year of its 40-year existence.
The Mendota Heights man had never been to a rodeo till he and his family were visiting friends in Red Lodge, Montana in 1980. Squire was photographing his friends’ sons, who were skiers. A rodeo was taking place, so they decided to attend. In the parking lot, a cowboy was warming up his horse, when he invited Squire’s 3-year-old son for a ride. When the boy got a ride, that was it for Squire. He was hooked.
He began photographing rodeos, getting advice and help from others, and learning how to take action shots.
Squire became a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association member in 1988. He worked up to 35 rodeos a year, in addition to owning an office furniture and commercial carpeting business. He has since retired from the business but continues to photograph select rodeos each year.
Squire was presented with a Montana Silversmith buckle at the rodeo during the Saturday night performance, which was sold out. The buckle was inscribed with the words: “40 Years of Flashing People in Hamel.”
