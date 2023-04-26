Three Rivers Park District will begin spring prescribed fires in late April and continue until early June. Burns will be taking place in a number of parks. The largest areas affected will be in Crow-Hassan, Carver, Murphy-Hanrehan, Hyland and Elm Creek park reserves.

The timing of the burns in each park will vary depending on wind and weather conditions; exact dates cannot be given more than 48 hours prior to the burn. Burns will mainly be conducted between mid-morning and early evening, Monday through Friday. An occasional Saturday burn may be scheduled if weather conditions limit weekday burns.

