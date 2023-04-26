Three Rivers Park District will begin spring prescribed fires in late April and continue until early June. Burns will be taking place in a number of parks. The largest areas affected will be in Crow-Hassan, Carver, Murphy-Hanrehan, Hyland and Elm Creek park reserves.
The timing of the burns in each park will vary depending on wind and weather conditions; exact dates cannot be given more than 48 hours prior to the burn. Burns will mainly be conducted between mid-morning and early evening, Monday through Friday. An occasional Saturday burn may be scheduled if weather conditions limit weekday burns.
Three Rivers uses prescribed burns as a tool to manage prairies and woodlands. The fires help control invasive species, increase native plant growth and improve quality wildlife habitat.
Staff from Three Rivers Park District’s Wildlife and Forestry Sections have detailed plans for each burn. The plans include safety issues, weather needs, wind direction, equipment and staff needs. Plans are approved by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, which issues burn variances. Burn permits are also obtained from local fire departments, and area fire departments are notified at the start of each fire.
All efforts are made to keep smoke away from homes, but some areas will be able to smell smoke for a short period of time. Caution signs will be posted at park access roads, trails and adjacent roads to alert park users and nearby motorists.
The prescribed burns are very noticeable because of the tall plumes of smoke that can be seen for miles. This smoke is normally short-lived, with most fires taking less than an hour to complete.
