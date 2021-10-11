Haunted Acres is open this year Friday and Saturday nights Oct. 15 through 30, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Corcoran Lions Park (near the intersection of County Roads 10 and 101).

New frights and scary staples await patrons with a $10 admission ($9 with a nonperishable food donation). Ticket sales may close at 9:30 p.m. to accommodate high attendance.

This event is sponsored by the Hamel and Corcoran Lions Clubs and all proceeds benefit local food shelves.

Concessions will also be sold onsite.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments