Haunted Acres is open this year Friday and Saturday nights Oct. 15 through 30, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Corcoran Lions Park (near the intersection of County Roads 10 and 101).
New frights and scary staples await patrons with a $10 admission ($9 with a nonperishable food donation). Ticket sales may close at 9:30 p.m. to accommodate high attendance.
This event is sponsored by the Hamel and Corcoran Lions Clubs and all proceeds benefit local food shelves.
Concessions will also be sold onsite.
