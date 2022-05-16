One person died in a fatal car accident Sunday, May 15, just before 7:30 a.m.
While on routine patrol in the morning near the Koehler Car Wash near County Road 81, an Osseo police officer, “observed a silver vehicle pull into one of the wash bays, which appeared to have a license plate that was either covered with black paint or dirt that made the plate unreadable. When the officer pulled around a second time to get a better view, a white truck that was backed into the wash bay next to the silver car accelerated at a high rate of speed out of the wash bay,” according to Osseo Police Chief Shane Mikkelson.
Mikkelson said the officer tried to follow the truck out of the parking lot, but because of the high rate of speed of the truck, the officer did not pursue the vehicle. “The officer saw the vehicle speeding away southbound on County Road 81 just past 85th Avenue at the border of the Osseo and Brooklyn Park,” he said.
The Osseo officer radioed dispatch and asked that the Brooklyn Park Police Department be notified of the speeding vehicle heading into the city. The officer continued southbound on County Road 81 into Brooklyn Park at a normal rate of speed, according to Mikkelson.
Brooklyn Park Police were notified around 7:20 a.m., according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.
The Osseo officer observed a crash scene involving the fleeing truck and another vehicle at the intersection of County Road 81 and Brooklyn Boulevard. “The officer observed the suspect flee on foot and was able to direct responding officers to the area the suspect fled,” Mikkelson said. “The officer applied lifesaving efforts on the victim that were unsuccessful. A second victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.”
Brooklyn Park police said they were notified “the suspect had fled from the accident scene and an observant citizen contacted 911 to report the suspect’s location, where he was quickly apprehended.”
According to the chief, at no time was the Osseo officer in pursuit of the speeding vehicle.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department is investigating the incident.
