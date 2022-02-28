Issues involving high speed rail, food, senior services, and recovery will be covered during meetings of the Rotary Club of Maple Grove in March.
On March 1, Dylan Hayward, program manager at High Speed Rail Alliance, will make the case for a comprehensive high speed rail system in America.
On March 8, Princess Haley, co-founder and senior engagement officer at Appetite for Change, will explain how Appetite for Change uses food as a tool to build health, wealth, and social change in North Minneapolis.
On March 15, Deb Taylor, chief executive officer, and Collin Brehmer, development coordinator, at Senior Community Services, will speak on their mission to give seniors and families choices as they age in order to remain in their homes and communities.
On March 29, Kelly Matter, president and CEO of Avivo, will explain show how Avivo helps challenged individuals achieve stability and economic recovery.
The club meets on Tuesdays at the Maple Grove Government Center starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 8 a.m. The meetings are also available on ZOOM. Guests are encouraged and welcome to join the meetings. For more information call Julie Kiernan, 952-818-9100.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.4 million Rotarians worldwide.
Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in the local community and throughout the world.
