The Rotary Club of Maple Grove will celebrate the New Year by hearing topics discussed by guest speakers in January.
On Jan. 14, Deborah Zvosec and Gloria Plautz of the Minnesota Alliance for Democracy will discuss an initiative by the Alliance to end gerrymandering in Minnesota using a multi-partisan coalition.
On Jan. 21, Andy Skogman, Executive Director at the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association will speak about the challenges of police departments are facing in recruiting new officers.
On Jan. 28, David Ulrich of Twin Metals Mining will explain how Dry Stack Technology is a sustainable and environmentally friendly means of mining copper and nickel in the Arrowhead region of Minnesota.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove meets at 6:45 a.m. every Tuesday morning at 3 Squares Restaurant in Maple Grove. The meetings end promptly at 8 a.m. Guests are encouraged and welcome. For more information call Tim Deets at 763-710-0351.
The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world. For more information go to portal.clubrunner.ca/2186
