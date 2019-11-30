Health and substance abuse will be the topics discussed by prominent guest speakers at meetings of the Rotary Club of Maple Grove this December.

On Dec. 3, Bonnie Paulson, public health administrator for the city of Bloomington will discuss how public health benefits the community.

On Dec. 10, Almarely Guerrero-Sanchez, overdose prevention manager for Steve Rummler HOPE Network will demonstrate the assembly of Narcan opioid overdose prevention kits and the administration of Narcan.

The Rotary Club of Maple Grove meets at 6:45 a.m. every Tuesday morning at 3 Squares Restaurant in Maple Grove. The meetings end promptly at 8 a.m. Guests are encouraged and welcome. For more information call Tim Deets at 763-710-0351.

The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. Rotary is a service organization that focuses on projects to promote peace, health, and humanitarian causes in our local community and throughout the world. For more information go to portal.clubrunner.ca/2186

