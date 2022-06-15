Sota Clothing and OMNI Brewing Co. have teamed up for a benefit for Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity.

Sota Clothing, 6518 Walker St., in St. Louis Park will host the event in its back alley Saturday, June 18. It will include beer and food sales, lawn games and live music.

OMNI Brewery, based in Maple Grove, will debut a specialty craft brew in support of Sota Clothing’s Minnesota Nice Project partner, Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity.

One dollar from each Sota Cream Ale sold will be donated to the nonprofit, which will have representatives on-site to discuss its work and volunteer opportunities. There is no cost for admission.

The Sota Clothing retail store will be open for shopping throughout the duration of the event.

The music lineup includes The Strohs 12:30-2:30 p.m.; Taylor Bongard & Friends 3-4 p.m.; and Erik Christenson & His Support Group 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The Little Blue Food Truck, The Smoke Shack and Droolin’ Moose will provide food.

Sota Clothing has retail stores in St. Louis Park and Stillwater.

Info: McKenzie Veum, 952-451-6023 or mckenzie@sotaclothing.com

