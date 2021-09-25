The Sons of the American Legion will host a pancake breakfast Sunday, Oct. 3, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion, 260 Fourth Ave. SE in Osseo.

Pancakes, sausage links, coffee, milk, and orange juice will be served. Cost to attend is $9.

All proceeds will benefit the community.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments