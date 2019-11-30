SOAR to host annual holiday show

Support SOAR Regional Arts by attending the eighth annual fundraising show.
The theme this year is “North Pole’s Got Talent” and there are more than 100 local performers combined to form a talent showcase and cast.
Join fund raising for the 2019-20 season by enjoying this fun holiday show.
“North Pole’s Got Talent” is a spoof on the hit show “America’s Got Talent”! Picture this: It’s just days before Christmas at Santa’s Workshop, and there’s still lots of work to be done — like getting the elves and reindeer in the proper holiday spirit with song, dance, and big belly laughs. Elf hosts welcome judges Mrs. Claus, the pun-loving Ruby the Red-Lipped Reindeer, and Old St. Nick himself (along with some special surprise guests) to judge the talent.
Shows are Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. at STMA Middle School West, 11343 50th St NE, Albertville.
Get some holiday shopping done at our silent auction or take a chance by buying a ticket ($5) for the raffle.
Choose a raffle prize: Nintendo Switch, Frozen 2 Castle or Electric Scooter.
Take advantage of pre-sale by purchasing concert tickets online for $12/$10. Tickets at the door will be $14/$12. Tickets can be purchased online or over the phone at 763-568-7627.
Additionally, SOAR is holding auditions for first- through eighth-graders for Disney’s Frozen JR Dec. 9 and 10. Students must register for the Academy program and for their audition time through www.soararts.com.
