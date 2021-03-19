SOAR Academy is proud to present the high-flying adventure, “Peter Pan Jr. the Musical” Join in on a trip to Neverland and meet villainous Captain Hook and Pirates, adventurous Lost Kids, fierce Brave Girls, and more.
Local student actors will take the stage March 19 to 21 for “Peter Pan Jr.” The show will take place at STMA Middle School West Theater and is produced by SOAR Academy, the educational outreach of nonprofit SOAR Regional Arts. Based on J.M. Barrie’s classic tale, Peter Pan is one of the most beloved and frequently performed family favorites of all time. This high-flying Tony Award-winning musical has been performed around the world and delighted audiences for 60 years and is now adapted for young performers.
Performances are on Friday, March 19, Saturday March 20 and Sunday, March 21, at St. Michael-Albertville Middle School West.
In-person tickets are currently sold out due to COVID restrictions. Tickets will not be available at the door. Follow SOAR Regional Arts on social media and subscribe to our email list to be the first to know if more tickets are released. Also, streaming options will be available very soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.