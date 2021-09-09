SOAR Regional Arts celebrates its 10th anniversary with the production of “The Sound of Music.” Tickets are now available for Sept. 17 to 26 showings.
Teleport the whole family to Austria during the dawn of WWII on the St. Michael-Albertville Middle School West stage and win even you are a 16 year-old going onto 17 year-old’s heart with classic hits such as “Edelweiss,” “Do-Re-Mi” and “The Sound of Music.”
The nonprofit SOAR has been proud to serve the communities of St. Michael, Otsego, Albertville and Rogers for 10 years. This will be the final collaboration between Rodgers and Hammerstein and will star dozens of local actors of all ages.
Visit soararts.com to buy tickets and for further information
