SOAR Regional Arts has a show running May 7, 8, 9 with in-person and live stream tickets available. Ticket prices are $16 for adults and $14 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online at soararts.com or by calling 612-568-7627. Live stream tickets will be available soon.
In this transcendently powerful new adaptation, Anne Frank emerges from history as a living, bright young girl whose words strike at the very heart of human hope, “When I write I shake off all my cares. But I want to achieve more than that. I want to be useful and bring enjoyment to all people, even those I’ve never met. I want to go on living even after my death!”
In the play, Anne Frank emerges from history as a bright, talented and vibrant girl who, through her diary, created an enduring place in history as the embodiment of hope and humanity. The drama concerns the lives of eight people in hiding for two years from Nazis in a concealed Amsterdam attic. Their courage, as depicted through Anne’s words, is inspirational and should never be forgotten.
The cast includes:
Anne Frank — Sydney Summers
Otto Frank — Jack Neveaux
Edith Frank — Nancy Lipinski
Margot Frank — Emily Kern
Miep Gies — Michelle Storm
Peter Van Daan — Raúl Arámbula
Mr. Kraler — Eric Kern
Mrs. Van Daan — Jenny Ramirez
Mr. Van Daan — Steve Ramirez
Mr. Dussel — Leigh Webber
The show is directed by Dr. Mary Cutler.
