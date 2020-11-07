SOAR Regional Arts is seeking sponsors to create a holiday light display for the community to enjoy. Envision walking along a festive, lit path filled with trees and other light displays compliments of local businesses. Illuminate the Night will be free and open to the public. All proceeds will benefit performing arts opportunities for the youth of the community.
A celebration kick-off event will be held at the St. Michael City Center Saturday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m., with live entertainment, concessions, Santa, and of course, watch us illuminate the night. The lights will be lit at dusk each subsequent night through Sunday, Dec. 20.
Clean-up day will be Monday, Dec. 21. SOAR is also planning for a back-up celebration event date Saturday, Dec. 19, if weather does not permit on Dec. 12.
There are two sponsorship options offered — silver and gold. The silver sponsorship includes a contribution of a $150 participation fee, provide and set-up light displays (can be simple or elaborate), and keep any real cut trees watered. The gold sponsorship includes a contribution of a $300 participation fee, SOAR provides a simple pre-lit tree (no set-up or take-down) and no customization options.
All sponsors will be provided with a: yard sign with sponsor name at designated location along the path of lights, individual spotlight post of each sponsor on social media, recognition on all mass email communications, and access to power.
Businesses, private parties, and tribute/memorial sponsorships are all welcome. Deadline to register is Nov. 20. For more information and to register, visit soararts.com/Sponsorship.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.