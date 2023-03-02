SOAR Academy presents ‘Seussical JR.’

Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all of those favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in “Seussical JR.,” a fantastical musical extravaganza.

Nearly 100 student actors will take the stage March 10 to 12 for “Seussical JR.” The show will take place at STMA High School Performing Arts Center and is produced by SOAR Academy, the educational outreach of nonprofit SOAR Regional Arts.

