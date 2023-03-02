SOAR Academy presents ‘Seussical JR.’

Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all of those favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in “Seussical JR.,” a fantastical musical extravaganza.
Nearly 100 student actors will take the stage March 10 to 12 for “Seussical JR.” The show will take place at STMA High School Performing Arts Center and is produced by SOAR Academy, the educational outreach of nonprofit SOAR Regional Arts.
Transporting audiences from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos.
Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, and he must also guard an abandoned egg that’s been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.
Performances take place March 10 at 7 p.m., March 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and March 12 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The March 11 performance at 7 p.m. is an ASL interpreted performance.
Tickets $12 when purchased online and $14 at the door. Go to soararts.com or call 612-568-7627.
