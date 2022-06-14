Small ball carries Maple Grove to state semis

Fourth-seeded Maple Grove advanced to the Class AAAA baseball semifinals after a 5-2 win over fifth-seed St. Louis Park in the quarterfinals June 14 at CHS Field.
Senior Aiden McMahon recorded the win on the mound, going four and one-third innings where he allowed two runs on four hits while striking out six batters. Seniors Aiden Hansen, who struck out four hitters in one and two-thirds innings, and Zane Vitense had scoreless relief outings in the final three frames.
The Crimson got going from the plate in the second inning as senior Brian O’Dwyer laid down a suicide squeeze bunt which scored senior Mason South. But on the same play, St. Louis Park pitcher Kristofer Hokenson launched an errant throw to first base, which allowed junior Michael Ross to score, giving Maple Grove a 2-1 lead.
The Maple Grove run scoring followed a similar theme later in the game. Officially, there were no more runs batted in for Maple Grove hitters. Junior Tanner Albeck scored on a passed ball and junior Hunger Gerber crossed home on an error by the right fielder in the third, and senior Cole Newell scored on an error from the shortstop in the fifth.
The Orioles got one back in the fifth, but never really grabbed any sort of momentum. Maple Grove now faces top seed Farmington tomorrow at noon in the state semifinals at CHS Field.
