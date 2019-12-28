Skating with ‘Santa Bob’

Maple Grove, MN (55311)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation in the morning. Then periods of rain expected in the afternoon. High 34F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.