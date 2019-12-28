Skating with ‘Santa Bob’

Santa Bob didn’t bring his reindeer, but he did bring a pair of skates to enjoy a fun-filled afternoon at the Rogers Activity Center. Admission included hot chocolate, skates and helmets.

