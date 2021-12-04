There will be a Skate with Santa event from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Maple Grove Central Park Ice Skating Loop.

During this free event, children of all ages can skate with Santa to holiday music.

A ceremony showcasing the Maple Grove Rotary Club’s holiday light display will also take place.

Skate rentals will be available for $6 a pair.

Central Park is located at 12000 Central Park Way.

