The city of Maple Grove along with the Rotary Club of Maple Grove will host Skate With Santa Saturday, Dec. 14, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the Pavilion at Central Park, 12000 Central Park Way in Maple Grove.
The free event will include the opportunity to skate with Santa and enjoy holiday music. At 4:45 p.m. there will be a dedication to the 28 trees around the skating rink that have been lighted through the efforts of the Rotary Club of Maple Grove.
Concessions and skate rental will be available at the park. Persons who bring a food donation for CROSS Services will receive a free hot chocolate thanks to Hy-Vee. Music for the event will be provided by the Maple Grove Crimson Harmony.
