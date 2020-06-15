SilverCreek on Main is a senior living community located off Weaver Lake Road and Main Street in Maple Grove.

They invite the public to join in celebrating “The Longest Day,” Saturday, June 20, for its fundraising event for the Alzheimer’s Association.

On Friday, June 19, SilverCreek will challenge its residents and staff to push back Alzheimer’s by completing as many squats and wall push-ups as they can each hour between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and recording their accomplishment for prizes.

This year, SilverCreek’s main fund raiser for the day will be the raffle.  

For more information on the event, go to SilverCreek’s fundraising page at act.alz.org/goto/TheClubatSCOM 

