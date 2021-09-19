The Hanover Historical Society is hosting its Antique Appraisal Fair on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Hanover City Hall. During the event there will be a two-hour silent auction. Before and during the appraisal fair, participants will have time to place a bid on some very special items.

Hanover Historical Society still needs businesses to step up and donate gift cards, gift baskets, reduced business service certificates, books, homemade crafts, clothing and products to make the auction successful.

If anyone has something to donate, contact Claudia at claudia@hanoverhistoricalsociety.org or call her at 763-498-8435.

