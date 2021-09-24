National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 28. Now is the time to get vote-ready by going to mnvotes.org.
National Voter Registration Day was first celebrated in 2012 and since that time more than 5.5 million new voters have registered around the country. The League of Women Voters is just one of thousands of non-partisan organizations trying to reach the goal of registering a million new voters by 2022.
Are you registering to vote for the first time? Have you changed your name or address? Do you know if you are registered? Would you like to request an absentee ballot? Do you know where and when to vote? mnvotes.org can answer all of those questions—and more.
In last year’s election, as many as one-in-four (25%) Americans reported not being registered to vote. Many reported not being registered because they did not know how, kept forgetting, didn’t have time, were too busy or recently moved or changed their names. A full 60% of potential voters aged 18-24 are not registered.
National Voter Registration Day can help close that gap.
There are no federal-level races on the ballot this year. But all elections matter. Local leaders play a key role in making decisions about what impacts voters and their families most. It is up to us to vote in large numbers so that we can hold our elected officials accountable and have the best government at all levels. From property taxes and potholes, skateboards on sidewalks, and school funding, most of the issues that affect your daily life are decided at the local level.
Now, more than ever, people of all ages need elected officials that represent their views on school boards, city and town councils, or county boards. These elected officials can make change happen – or not.
Every single vote matters in local elections. Candidates have changed entire towns, cities, or counties because they won by 10 or fewer votes. Margins are much closer on the local level than at the national level. The new mayor of Brooklyn Park, sworn in on Aug. 30, won the election by just two votes.
