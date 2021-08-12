Summer may be winding down, but don’t count all the fun gone just yet.
The annual Osseo Lions Roar 5K Run/Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11. The race begins at 10 a.m. at Osseo Senior High School.
In 2011, the Osseo Senior High cross country team partnered with the Osseo Lions Club to offer a family-friendly 5K as part of the Lions Roar celebration. That year, about a dozen runners (including Osseo’s mayor, Duane Poppe) took to the streets.
In subsequent years, the 5K has grown significantly. According to the Osseo Lions Roar 5K planning committee, it attracts runners and walkers of all ages and abilities, many of whom stay in town to enjoy the parade and other Roar activities.
The 5K planning committee, which Coach John Rundquist oversees, said this run is unlike most other 5Ks. This race is one the flattest courses, as it runs through the city of Osseo.
“That makes it a fun race for runners of all experience levels and also makes the event very accessible to walkers,” the committee said. “Many participants comment on how much they enjoy the final stretch of the course, which brings them right up the middle of Central Avenue in Osseo. Participants also love being cheered on by members of the cross country team who take the morning off from training to serve as course marshals.”
Participation in the 5K over the years has grown. In 2019, the committee was thrilled when 360 individuals registered.
“We were hoping and planning for 300, but the registrations just kept coming in,” the committee said. “Not all of those people actually ran or walked the course because we also welcome ‘ghost’ runners - individuals who register in order to support the team (and to get the t-shirt). “
All proceeds from the event benefit the Osseo Senior High boys and girls cross country team. The committee said, “In the past, funds have been used to hire additional coaches and purchase equipment, team clothing, and food for meets and events.”
The cross country team is made up of boys and girls in grades seven to 12. This year’s squad will likely include about 80 runners, some of whom will have never gone for more than a light jog before joining the team.
“The Osseo Lions Roar 5K has become a bigger event than we ever imagined,” the committee said. “It is possible because of the generous support of the Osseo Lions Club and our other sponsors, as well as the cooperation of the city of Osseo and its staff. Whether you’re an experienced runner, a casual jogger, or someone who would enjoy a morning stroll around Osseo, you are welcome to join us on Saturday, Sept. 11, for the 2021 Osseo Lions Roar 5K.”
RACE DAY INFORMATION
Check-in on race day begins at 9 a.m. at the high school.
The race starts at the track at the school, continues through residential areas of Osseo and finishes along Central Avenue. It is a timed race and the results will be posted online at osseolionsroar5k.com.
The course is now USATF-certified and results are chip-timed.
Medals will be awarded to the top male and female finishers in seven age groups.
All ages and abilities are welcome to participate. There is a t-shirt available for all early registrants.
The cost to attend is $25. Register by Sept. 3 to guarantee a t-shirt and size. All registrations close Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 11:59 p.m. Register at osseolionsroar5K.com. There will be no race day registration available.
The race is held rain or shine. If the race is canceled due to inclement weather, it will not be rescheduled and no refunds will be given.
Visit osseolionsroar5k.com for more details and registration information.
