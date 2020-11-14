Champlin Parks and Recreation will be offering a motivating event this fall/winter.

The Champlin Challenge (31 miles, 50K) will allow participants to exercise indoors or brave the cold outside. People will choose the activity, environment and participate at their own pace between Nov. 15 and Dec. 15.

The goal is to complete 50K, 31 miles in one month. Whether it’s walking, riding a stationary bike, treadmill, playing sports etc. The options are endless and is on the honor system for tracking.

Once a participant has completed their 50K goal, they will receive a T-shirt.

An activity log will be available to download once registered. This challenge is open to all age groups.

There is a cost to participate.

The registration deadline is Nov. 14. To learn more, visit ci.champlin.mn.us/parks-and.../online-registration/

