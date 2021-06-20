Mark the calendars for Osseo Lions Roar. It’s back this year.
The two-day event runs Friday night, Sept. 10, and all day Saturday, Sept. 11.
The Osseo Lions Roar Parade will be at noon on Saturday.
There will be live music both days. Don’t forget the food, beer and wine.
For kids, there is the Leo’s Adventure Land. There will also be a petting zoo, inflatable bounce houses, games, fun and more.
There will also be eating contests. On Friday, a 6 p.m. is the corn eating contest. Saturday at 3 p.m. is the pie eating contest and Saturday at 6 p.m. is the pizza eating contest. Sign up online at Osseolions.org
