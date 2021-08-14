Osseo Lions Roar will take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10 and 11. The Lions have great family fun planned.

The Osseo Lions Roar Parade begins at noon on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The Leo’s Adventure Land for the kids with bounce houses, face painting, petting zoo, games and more are also taking place.

Fabulous food includes Smith Farm’s roasted corn, Red Savoy Pizza, beer and wine garden.

There will be a bean bag tournament on Saturday.

Live music Friday and Saturday.

For more info or to sign up for contests or to volunteer go to Osseolions.org

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments