Osseo Lions Roar will take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10 and 11. The Lions have great family fun planned.
The Osseo Lions Roar Parade begins at noon on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The Leo’s Adventure Land for the kids with bounce houses, face painting, petting zoo, games and more are also taking place.
Fabulous food includes Smith Farm’s roasted corn, Red Savoy Pizza, beer and wine garden.
There will be a bean bag tournament on Saturday.
Live music Friday and Saturday.
For more info or to sign up for contests or to volunteer go to Osseolions.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.